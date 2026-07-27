New school zone speed cameras coming to Paulding County

DALLAS, Ga. — A new school zone speed camera program is coming to Paulding County just weeks after some metro Atlanta drivers raised concerns about the accuracy of similar citations.

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The Dallas Police Department announced photo-enforced speed detection cameras in the Dallas Elementary School zone along Hardee Street will go live on Aug. 4.

Police said the cameras will operate only during school hours and will automatically record vehicles traveling more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit.

The announcement comes as school zone speed cameras remain under scrutiny across Georgia.

In June, Channel 2 Action News reported on Gwinnett County drivers who questioned the accuracy of citations issued through school zone camera systems.

Some drivers claimed they received tickets when they believed they were not speeding or when school zone lights were not flashing.

Dallas police said safeguards are built into the new program.

According to the department, all violations will be reviewed before citations are issued, and drivers will receive photographic evidence along with instructions on how to pay or contest a ticket.

Police emphasized that the goal is to improve safety around schools rather than generate revenue.

“The program’s purpose is compliance rather than punishment,” the department said in a news release.

Officials said advance warning signs will be posted in the school zone before enforcement begins.

School zone speed cameras have become increasingly common across Georgia as law enforcement agencies look for ways to reduce speeding near schools.

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