School zone speeding cameras to continue in metro Atlanta county

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Commissioners in a metro Atlanta county have approved another year of school zone speeding cameras.

Gwinnett County launched the School Zone Safety Program back in November 2021. The program uses Automated Speed Enforcement units and Automated License Plate readers to ticket drivers who speed during school hours.

County officials told Channel 2 Action News the cameras have led to a significant decrease in the number of speeding incidents evidenced by the drop in ticket revenue.

“All violations are reviewed by one of our police officers prior to a civil citation being issued,” Gwinnett County Assistant Police Chief Chris Long told WSB Radio.

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The program operates at a net zero cost to the county and taxpayers, fully funded by violations. Officials say the program generates $3 million.

Studies have shown that school zone enforced by this method see a major drop in speeding, police said.

Long also said the program helps fill gaps in staffing.

“Each school has at least two cameras if not four, so for a police officer to be present in those areas in those times, we do not have the manpower for that,” he told WSB Radio.

Channel 2 Action News has investigated the use of school zone speed cameras.

Some drivers have questioned the accuracy of these school zone cameras citing tickets issued when the lights were not flashing or outside the posted hours.

Last month, Governor Kemp signed House Bill 651, a bill supporters say will aid in transparency. This bill will go into effect on July 1.

The bill cracks down on school zone speed cameras by only issuing citations to drivers going more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit within an hour before and an hour after the school’s starting and dismissal times.

Also, yellow flashing lights must be used when the camera is issuing citations.

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