‘Walking houseplant’ looks right at security camera after car stolen

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man couldn’t hide in the woods while rummaging through a garage, so he brought the woods with him.
Pickens County investigators shared video of a man they described as a “walking houseplant.”
In the Ring camera video, the man holds a bundle of branches and leaves in front of his face while he looks around a garage.
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But he doesn’t do a great job hiding his face. At one point, he can be seen looking directly at the camera.
Investigators say the video was recorded after a car was stolen in Pickens County, abandoned and then recovered in Fairmount in Gordon County.
“While they made a creative attempt to hide from the camera, let’s just say Mother Nature isn’t an invisibility cloak,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.
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The man has not been identified, and investigators are hoping someone may recognize him.
Anyone who knows him should call investigators at 706-253-8935.
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