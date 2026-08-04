‘Walking houseplant’ looks right at security camera after car stolen

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man couldn’t hide in the woods while rummaging through a garage, so he brought the woods with him.

Pickens County investigators shared video of a man they described as a “walking houseplant.”

In the Ring camera video, the man holds a bundle of branches and leaves in front of his face while he looks around a garage.

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But he doesn’t do a great job hiding his face. At one point, he can be seen looking directly at the camera.

Investigators say the video was recorded after a car was stolen in Pickens County, abandoned and then recovered in Fairmount in Gordon County.

“While they made a creative attempt to hide from the camera, let’s just say Mother Nature isn’t an invisibility cloak,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.

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The man has not been identified, and investigators are hoping someone may recognize him.

Anyone who knows him should call investigators at 706-253-8935.

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