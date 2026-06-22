Sandy Springs approves extension of school zone speed camera agreement

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council approved an agreement with an automated school zone speed enforcement device company to extend service throughout June 2027.

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The agreement with RedSpeed Georgia leaves the system installation, maintenance, warning signs, violation processing, mailing, web access, call center support and related back-office functions to the company . The Sandy Springs Police Department will handle program oversight and disputed notice proceedings.

These automated systems began enforcing the 25 mph limit, with an 11 mph enforcement buffer, around school arrival and dismissal times in March 2025 at Riverwood International Charter School and North Springs High School.

State law sets a $75 fine for the first violation and $125 for the second, with each reviewed by police before being issued.

The Sandy Springs agreement has been modified to follow the new Georgia law to reduce the allowable electronic processing fee down from $25 to a maximum of $10 per violation.

The agreement also prohibits late fees, surcharges, convenience fees and similar add-on charges unless expressly authorized by law.

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Some drivers have questioned the accuracy of these school zone cameras citing tickets issued when the lights were not flashing or outside the posted hours.

Last month, Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 651, a bill supporters say will help transparency. This bill will go into effect on July 1.

The bill cracks down on school zone speed cameras by requiring yellow flashing lights be used when the camera is issuing citations. Additionally, voters must approve the continuation of these programs after June 30, 2027.

According to RedSpeed, data from the detection devices is showing signs of behavior changes among drivers, with 93% of violators in spring 2026 not receiving a second citation.

Financial records show that paid citations generated approximately $604,642 in revenue, with $211,600 going to RedSpeed’s service fees and $393,000 going to public safety purposes.

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