New record toll rate set on I-85 express lanes in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta on Wednesday hit a new record toll rate on the I-85 express lanes.
The cost to use the lanes between Old Peachtree Road to Shallowford Road hit a record $16.60 and promptly rose to $16.90 before topping out at an even $17, according to the State Road and Tollway Authority.
The previous record, set in August 2018, was $15.50.
Since the I-85 express lanes opened in 2011, the State Road and Tollway Authority board has established or adjusted rates four times. The latest change came in August 2018, when the board set a uniform toll rate across the entire express lanes system, which includes the I-75 express lanes in Cherokee and Cobb counties to the northwest and in Clayton and Henry counties to the south.
The change was aimed at reducing congestion and providing "a more reliable and predictable commute for Peach Pass customers," according to the agency.
One reason for added congestion on Atlanta roadways Wednesday could be the ongoing evacuation of the Florida and Georgia coasts. Thousands are fleeing the path of Hurricane Dorian, which was moving north along the eastern coast of Florida and headed for Georgia's coastline on Wednesday morning.
All six of Georgia's coastal counties have been ordered to evacuate, and a state of emergency was expanded Wednesday to include nine additional counties with tropical storm-force winds predicted to impact more of the region.
