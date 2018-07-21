New poll reveals best burger in Atlanta

On the heels of biting into some of your favorite homemade Fourth of July burgers, we’ve found the best burgers you can purchase at metro Atlanta’s top restaurants.
Moxie Burger in Marietta and Roswell takes pride in being a non-chain, locally owned restaurant that’s regarded as a true neighborhood gathering place. Coming in first, this is a place where families and friends of all ages can eat, drink, visit and relax together while enjoying a juicy burger cooked to order.
In second place, Muss & Turner's (Cobb) is a neighborhood joint with no culinary boundaries and no pretense. Their famous burger is topped with roasted poblano pepper, melted cheddar cheese, red onion and a creamy cilantro aioli.
Village Burger in John’s Creek and Dunwoody serves up a scrumptious gourmet burger stacked high with your favorite toppings. Coming in third, this will quickly become one of your go-to spots in Atlanta.
There is no shortage of decadent burgers in our city, so be sure to check out the offerings at all of our official nominees: The Vortex (Intown), Holeman and Finch Public House (Intown), Grindhouse Killer Burgers (Intown), Bocado (North Fulton), YEAH! Burger (Intown and DeKalb), General Muir (DeKalb), 1910 Public House (Gwinnett), Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall (Intown) and Parkside District (Gwinnett).
Special props to our write-in nominees There Burger in Brookhaven and One Eared Stag in Inman Park for bringing in their share of votes from the community.
