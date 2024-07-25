Online archive makes decades worth of historic Georgia newspapers available

ATLANTA — An online archive is making historical Georgia newspapers easier to access.

The Georgia Public Library Service announced Thursday that it completed the digitization of more than 46,000 newspapers in Georgia published between 1907 and 1972.

Officials said these newly available newspapers “document history in Clayton, Wheeler, Baker, Wilkinson, and Bryan counties, which were previously unrepresented areas in the digital archive.”

“Each year at Georgia Public Library Service, we fill historical gaps in our state’s story,” said Josh Kitchens, director of Archival Services and Digital Initiatives at GPLS. “With the digitization of these materials, all library systems and five new counties are now represented in the Georgia Historic Newspaper project.”

The following newspapers will be made available in the archive:

Clayton County News and Farmer, Forest Park Free Press, Forest Park News: 1936-1969

Pembroke Journal, Bryan County Enterprise: 1913-1970

Irwinton Bulletin: 1907-1954

Baker County News: 1939-1947

Wheeler County Eagle, Alamo News: 1912-1972

These newspapers can be accessed for free, by clicking here.

