New Kennesaw State football coach Jerry Mack’s wife told him the job was ‘the one’

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State introduced Jerry Mack as the second head coach in the football program’s history.

He has already made a smart decision before he took the job: He listened to his wife.

“We had a five-and-a-half hour drive back to Jacksonville and she told me, ‘That’s the one right there.’ When your wife tells you that’s the one, you hop on board,” said the former NFL assistant about the moments after his interview.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Listening to the wife is always a good decision. The hope is now that it’s a perfect marriage for him and Kennesaw State.

On Tuesday morning, Mack had two news conference. The first was a formal introduction with faculty and fans in attendance. He was clear about what the perception of the program will be under him.

“People always talk about Kennesaw State is a quiet gem. It’s time to stop being a hidden gem. It’s time to let people know we’re here and we’re coming,” Mack said.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We have no limitations. Our community has no limitations on how good we can be because we want to be the best in the country and we want people to understand that. That’s the intentionality we’re going to attack every single day with,” he told the crowd.

The fact remains that Mack takes over a program that won only one game this season, an upset over Liberty for the Owls first win in the Football Subdivision Era.

Mack was asked why he’d be different than the coach who came before him. He gave credit to Brian Bohannon and said he laid the foundation at KSU.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group