Netherworld Haunted House is back...and bigger, scarier than ever!

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Halloween tradition is about to open for the season. Netherworld is a big deal in metro Atlanta and brings in visitors from all over the Southeast every year.
The haunted house has moved to West Park Place Boulevard off Highway 78 near Stone Mountain.
The new location is quite a bit bigger, so the owners said there will be more elaborate sets and many more haunts.
As workers put the final touches on the exhibits, Channel 2 Action News took a tour of the new facility with co-owner Ben Armstrong.
TRENDING STORIES:
One-hundred actors will be utilized each night.
After 20 years at its location off I-85 north, this will be Netherworld's first Halloween near Stone Mountain. The owners hope the bigger building means faster lines.
"We think that the new location is going to be incredible both for our show and our patrons. We own the building, so we can make the modifications we need," Armstrong said.
In the new building, Netherworld has added escape games, a monster museum and two Halloween haunts: The Awakened and Subject Unknown.
Netherworld will have a sneak peak Friday and Saturday then open officially next weekend. The haunted house will be open every night through early November.
For more information, click here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}