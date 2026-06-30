Nation’s largest EMS provider to bring 24/7 service to metro Atlanta county

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — American Medical Response, the nation’s largest EMS provider, said it will now provide 911 ambulance service in Barrow County.

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It will build on the existing system, including the addition of a new fleet of ambulances to ensure 24/7 emergency care.

“Our focus is simple: continue providing dependable emergency care while building on the strong foundation already serving Barrow County,” said Heath Williams, operations manager for AMR Barrow County. “We are investing in our people, our equipment and our partnerships, so residents can feel confident help will be there when they need it.”

AMR will staff six ambulances, including five 24-hour units and one 12-hour unit, deployed from Barrow County Fire Department stations throughout the county.

Service is set to begin Tuesday at 7 p.m.

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Barrow County’s prehospital blood administration will continue with the help of AMR to ensure clinicians can give blood to patients before they reach the hospital.

Within the first 90 days of service, AMR plans to connect eligible 911 callers with a registered nurse for real-time assessment of their symptoms through Nurse Navigation, a Global Medical Response program.

They said Nurse Navigation also identifies more appropriate care options for callers with less critical conditions to ensure ambulance and EMS remain available.

Barrow County will have access to more specialized resources, including additional aircraft for its partnership with Air Evac Lifeteam. The county said this will ensure reliable coverage during major incidents and high call volumes.

“Barrow County is home for me,” Heath said. “The people in this community are more than the residents we serve. They are our neighbors. We are committed to providing dependable care and being a trusted partner for Barrow County.”

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