Man seriously injured in shooting at Cobb apartment complex

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Cobb County police were called to the Stratford Ridge Apartments on Delk Road near Collingwood Drive just before 2:45 p.m.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco is on the way to the area. Get the latest details on WSBTV.com and on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. His identity has not been released.

The man was rushed to the hospital with “serious injuries.” They did not comment on where he had been shot.

Details on what led up to the shooting and possible suspects have not been released.

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