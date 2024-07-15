Murder suspect out of Ohio arrested in Gwinnett County after months on the run

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A murder suspect is now behind bars after multiple law enforcement agencies joined together to capture him in Gwinnett County.
Kenyatta Domingo Glass allegedly shot and killed Shawn Grooms in Columbus, Ohio on September 3, 2023.
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit assisted the United States Marshals and Georgia State Patrol (GSP) SWAT with the arrest.
On June 24, Fugitive investigators, U.S. Marshals and GSP SWAT arrested Glass at a Lawrenceville home.
Glass was taken to the Gwinnett County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge.
On July 6, he was released to the Columbus Ohio Division of Police.
