Ohio murder suspect on the run for nearly a year caught in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was on the run for a 2023 murder in Ohio was arrested in Gwinnett County.

In September 2023, Kenyatta Glass allegedly shot and killed Shawn Grooms on Channing Way Boulevard in Columbus, Ohio.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive learned that Glass left the Columbus, Ohio area.

On Monday, the US Marshals along with Gwinnett County deputies and Georgia State Patrol found Glass at a home on Braxford Trace in Lawrenceville.

He was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. Glass currently awaits an extradition court hearing in Georgia.

Anyone with information on any fugitive may submit an anonymous tip via the USMS Tips App.

