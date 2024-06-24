Girl shot after deputy fires into car suspect tried to steal at gas station, GBI says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed a child was shot when a deputy fired into a car at a gas station.

Investigators say the deputy was shooting at a suspect who tried to carjack a driver’s BMW.

The mother shares photos of bullet holes in the car and video of her daughter's recovery.

The shooting happened Monday morning at BP gas station on Fulton Industrial Blvd near Interstate 20. The GBI says it started when Roshauny Mike Palmer escaped from the back of a cop car in Dallas on Sunday night.

A Douglas County deputy spotted Palmer in his Dodge Charger on I-20 and did a PIT maneuver. Investigators said Palmer crashed his car into a tractor trailer and ran away to the nearby gas station.

The GBI said Palmer tried to the steal the BMW at the gas pumps. That is when the deputy fired at the car, which had two adults and a little girl inside. One of the deputy’s bullets hit the girl, who was sitting in the backseat.

She’s being treated for her injuries at the hospital. The GBI did not give an update on the little girl’s condition. The deputy has not been identified.

Palmer faces a long list of charges with Dallas police, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI.

