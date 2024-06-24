A passenger wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Turns out he was wanted by the US Marshals

ATLANTA, Ga. — A traffic stop in Atlanta led to a 37-year-old Indiana man being arrested.

It all began on June 13, around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Chattahoochee Avenue and Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard.

Atlanta officers initiated a traffic stop on a black Hyundai Sonata for a minor traffic violation.

Officers spoke with both the driver and front-seat passenger who gave identification.

APD said simultaneously, officers noticed a man, in the backseat was not wearing a seatbelt. When officers asked the man for his ID, he said he did not have it on him.

When officers ran the name and date of birth provided by the passenger, the information came back to a different person.

Officers detained the man and fingerprinted him, where he was identified as Tionte Strayhorn, 37, of Indiana.

“You know if you had your seatbelt on in the backseat, I would have never ever asked,” the officer told Strayhorn.

Strayhorn had two full extradition warrants from the US Marshals Office and Howard County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana for escape and dangerous drugs violation.

He was arrested and charged with obstruction and giving false information. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

