Officer-involved shooting investigation underway, heavy police presence at metro Atlanta BP

ATLANTA — Multiple police agencies are at a metro Atlanta gas station, investigating an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw evidence markers, caution tape and a car with bullet holes all at a BP Gas Station along Fulton Industrial Boulevard near Interstate 20.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it had been requested to respond to the scene by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is on the scene, working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News This Morning

The Georgia State Patrol, South Fulton police, and Douglasville police are also all on scene investigating this shooting.

At this time it is unclear exactly what led to this shooting.

