2 killed in northwest Atlanta, police searching for shooter

ATLANTA — At least two men are dead after a late-night double homicide in northwest Atlanta.

Officers said two men were shot and killed as a white sedan pulled up on Old Gordon Road just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The alleged shooter then drove off and may be in the Mableton area, according to police.

Police believe the shooting was the result of an ongoing conflict with the suspect or another group.

