Mother says 15-year-old daughter was drugged at school dance

FLOWERLY BRANCH, Ga. - A 15-year-old student attending the Flowery Branch High School homecoming dance on Saturday night became violently ill when someone allegedly placed a substance in her drink.
Now, school district officials and the Hall County Sheriff's Office have launched an investigation to determine if someone spiked the girl’s drink, and if so: who?
Channel 2 Action News first learned about the incident through social media when the victim’s mother, who we are not identifying, uploaded the following post:
“We think the GHB that she had in her drink was made with at least bath salts and laxatives. They cannot pin point the other stuff. The doctor assured me it will be all out of her system in 24 hours.”
Shortly after the post went up, Hall County authorities sent Channel 2 Action News a press release confirming the teen got sick after she drank a cup of lemonade at the dance.
"Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the dance and found no evidence of anyone tampering with the lemonade served at the event."
They also said the concessions area was monitored by a teacher during the duration dance.
Detectives said the girl's date is not a suspect in the case.
In fact, they said he and his mother followed the victim and her mother to the hospital emergency room and stayed by her side as doctors checked her out.
