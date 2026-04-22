Middle school student arrested for threatening 4 Georgia schools

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Oconee County student was arrested and is facing charges after making threats against a handful of schools.

The sheriff’s office says they investigated threats made against Colham Ferry Elementary School, Rocky Branch Elementary School, Oconee County Middle School and North Oconee High School on Tuesday.

Investigators traced the threats back to a student at Dove Creek Middle School school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

That student has been charged with four counts of terroristic threats and four counts of disrupting school operations.

The student is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office added this is not the first time this month threats have been made against North Oconee High School, but this student was not involved the first time.

On April 6, someone hacked into a student’s school email account and sent out threats while posing as the student. Investigators believe that person was someone without a connection to Oconee County.

“We take threats like these extremely seriously. When those responsible are identified, they will be held accountable and face the full extent of the law,” Sheriff James Hale Jr. wrote.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group