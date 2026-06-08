MARTA stabbing victim honored at vigil; daughter calls for more safety measures

ATLANTA — Family, friends and community members gathered Sunday to remember 66-year-old Margaret Sams-Swan, the woman who was fatally stabbed at the Oakland City MARTA station last weekend in what MARTA police have described as an unprovoked attack.

Despite rainy weather, mourners came together for a vigil honoring Sams-Swan, a mother and grandmother whose death has shaken riders and community members across metro Atlanta.

Rain fell as songs filled the air and attendees reflected on Sams-Swan’s life.

“She was a part of me, because that lady, like I said, she was so sweet, and I’m sorry, I’m not, I don’t want to cry, but she was so sweet. She didn’t do nothing to nobody. She didn’t deserve this,” said vigil organizer Wynecia Patterson.

Patterson said Oakland City is her station, and she frequently rode the train with Sams-Swan.

“We technically saw each other every day, if not every day, every other day,” Patterson said.

According to MARTA police, that routine ended May 30 when 25-year-old John Matthews allegedly attacked Sams-Swan.

Sams-Swan’s daughter, Tiffany Sams, described what authorities told the family about the attack.

“He stood by her, slashed her throat. She got up. Threw her on the ground. Stabbed her 18 to 21 times. I call that rage,” she said.

The details have left the victim’s family devastated and searching for answers.

“I feel like I’m more angry than I have grief because he’s still alive. He’s still here,” Tiffany Sams said.

Another daughter, Shanae Sams, said she has been heartbroken since her mother’s death and believes MARTA should increase patrols on trains.

“They should walk in between the cars to make sure that, you know, everything is safe,” she said.

She said stronger security measures could help prevent similar tragedies and make riders feel safer using public transportation.

“I just want them to put the protection back on the train, so people can feel safe riding the trains. Everybody uses public transportation; they shouldn’t be scared to go from one place to another, you know, just too much violence on the train,” Shanae Sams said.

Matthews is facing both federal and local charges in connection with Sams-Swan’s death. He has not yet made his first court appearance.

The U.S. Department of Justice will determine whether prosecutors seek the death penalty.

Sams-Swan’s family said funeral arrangements are expected to be finalized Monday.

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