Middle school student accused of handing out pot-laced snacks to classmates

ATLANTA - A middle school student is accused of handing out drugged food to classmates.
On Wednesday, Channel 2's Rikki Klaus went to Centennial Academy to talk to parents about what happened, and several said they were shocked.
The incident prompted conversations between parents and kids about drugs.
“You never know. You’ve just got to be real careful. Just talk to your kids,” a parent identified as Debra told Klaus.
Debra’s middle school kids are in fifth and sixth grades at Centennial Academy in northwest Atlanta.
She got an email Tuesday about marijuana edibles at the Atlanta Public Schools charter school. That led to more questions.
“Had they been seeing anything, or did they eat anything from someone, and they said, 'No.'” Debra told Klaus after asking her children if they were aware of what happened.
One child was even sent to the hospital.
