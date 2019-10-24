Metro gangs targeting upscale neighborhoods in outlying counties, deputies say

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - It seems gang members from the city are making their way to suburbs to find new victims.
Authorities say surveillance video caught several thieves in a car in a neighborhood in Walton County.
“These folks are extremely dangerous. They are always armed. Handguns, even some rifles in the vehicles that they travel with,” investigators said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Horror experience has 40-page waiver, medical check and is too scary to finish
- 2 dead when vehicle plunges 4 stories from parking garage
- Pepper spray released into congregation during sermon at New Birth church
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon that the gangs are coming from DeKalb County, looking to break into cars in multiple upscale neighborhoods.
How the gangs are using the internet to find their victims, TONIGHT AT 11 on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}