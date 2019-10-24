  • Metro gangs targeting upscale neighborhoods in outlying counties, deputies say

    By: Justin Wilfon

    WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - It seems gang members from the city are making their way to suburbs to find new victims. 

    Authorities say surveillance video caught several thieves in a car in a neighborhood in Walton County. 

    “These folks are extremely dangerous. They are always armed. Handguns, even some rifles in the vehicles that they travel with,” investigators said.

    The Walton County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon that the gangs are coming from DeKalb County, looking to break into cars in multiple upscale neighborhoods. 

