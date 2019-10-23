CRAZY VIDEO: Driver runs into Jeep to stop it from hitting family crossing road

PHOENIX - Police in Arizona are calling the driver of a Chevrolet Cruz a hero for plowing into a driver who nearly hit a couple pushing a stroller across the street.
The Phoenix Police Department posted video of the incident from last week on its Facebook page.
The video shows the family crossing the street when a Jeep runs the light with the family directly in its path.
The driver of the Chevrolet Cruz then speeds up and hits the Jeep just seconds before it hit the family.
The 23-year-old driver of the Jeep, Ernesto Otanez Oveso, and a woman then took off running after the accident, police said.
Police later caught Oveso, who has been charged with DUI and aggravated assault. Police also found a gun in the Jeep and charged him with prohibited possession.
Investigators said they have not been able to find the woman who was with Oveso.
As for the driver of the Cruz, police only identified her as a 27-year-old woman. They said she ended up with some injuries from the wreck but none of them was considered to be life-threatening.
