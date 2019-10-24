  • Mother who chased son's killers not resting until final suspect caught

    By: Matt Johnson

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A mother who chased her son's killer says she's now fighting for justice.

    She got in her car to get the tag number of the getaway car after Georgia State student Jeremy Riley was killed in March in DeKalb County. 

    "I will not, and I won't stop until I do get full justice for my family and for my son," Riley's mother told Channel 2's Matt Johnson

