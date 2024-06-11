Metro Atlanta woman helping to get baby supplies to mothers in need

DECATUR, Ga. — A local woman is helping to get baby supplies into the hands of mothers in need across Georgia.

Channel 2′s Brittany Tenenbaum spoke with the woman who is helping mothers get access to baby clothing and formula to strollers and more.

Chlorey Campbell, a Decatur native, loves giving back specifically to mothers with newborns, ensuring they are fully clothed and fed.

This is all part of the Baby Pantry, her non-profit located off Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta.

“It is something that really just brings me a lot of joy just being able to fulfill a need,” Campbell said.

The pantry is stocked with items like clothing, food, and baby necessities for newborns.

“Just to be able to kind of have an organization that you can go to, to kind of get the basic care for your baby…so...they’re very thankful.”

Campbell founded the organization back in 2015 after she donated some items to a friend.

“She had the baby early..so she was unprepared…and didn’t really have much family support and she needed baby supplies,” Campbell said.

From there, she felt like this was her calling.

In 2020, during COVID-19, the need became greater as families needed bigger ticket items like car seats, cribs and strollers.

So she expanded the organization. It’s now a full baby pantry offering families all the baby necessities…

The supplies offered include diapers, wipes, clothing, strollers and more.

The mothers, some even facing homelessness are so grateful to Campbell and the baby pantry for the help.

“They’re always just very thankful…they’re always very grateful…they give me hugs,” Campbell said. “It is something that really just brings me a lot of joy, just being able to fulfill a need.”

If you’re wondering how to donate or volunteer for the baby pantry, click here.

