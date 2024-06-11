‘Sweet bundle of joy and love:’ 7-year-old Cherokee County girl dies in ATV accident

CHATTOOGA, Ga. — A Cherokee County family is mourning the loss of their 7-year-old child who died in an ATV accident over the weekend.

The child, identified as Daniela Grace Darnell, died Saturday in Chattooga County after an accident.

“Dani girl was a sassy but sweet bundle of joy and love,” Darnell’s obituary said. “Her main goal in life was to care for those around her and to spread happiness and love, and even in death, she will continue to do so.

Darnell is survived by her parents, her parents, two brothers and the rest of her family, according to the obituary.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News has contacted the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.

Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday

A GoFundMe for Darnell has raised more than $4,000 thus far.

To donate to the family, click here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man steals from Walmart, then hits police car as he is escaping

©2024 Cox Media Group