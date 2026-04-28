Metro Atlanta city considering 2 speed studies for traffic safety

MARIETTA, Ga. — The City of Marietta may have two studies on speed and traffic after Tuesday’s council meeting.

The Marietta City Council is meeting Tuesday, and the Public Works Committee is weighing the need for speed studies in Wards 1A and 5A and Ward 6B.

The studies will focus on the traffic corridors at South Avenue and Allgood Road.

City officials told Channel 2 Action News the studies were requested to see if the speed limits on Allgood Road and South Avenue should be lowered.

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