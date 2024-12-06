Mega Millions: $579 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night

ATLANTA — There have been 24 consecutive drawings without a winner in the Mega Millions lottery. Will someone’s lucky change Friday night?

This Friday night drawing is for $579 million with a cash option of $278.4 million.

The last time someone took home the Mega Millions jackpot was on Sept. 10. The jackpot was $810 million.

You see the Mega Millions drawing LIVE every Tuesday and Friday night right before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on Channel 2.

In Georgia, winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes. The most recent jackpot winner from Georgia was the $478.2 million Powerball jackpot in October.

The Georgia Lottery Corp. has made significant contributions to the state’s educational programs, returning over $28.3 billion since its inception.

All profits from the lottery support initiatives such as Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and the state’s Pre-K Program.

More than 2.1 million students have benefited from HOPE scholarships, and over 2 million 4-year-olds have participated in the voluntary prekindergarten program statewide.

