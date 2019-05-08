JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The mayor and a council member in a mostly white north Georgia city are facing calls to resign over racially charged comments.
At issue is how Mayor Theresa Kenerly treated a black candidate for the city administrator job in Hoschton.
In documents released by the city, Councilwoman Hope Weeks wrote that the mayor told her Keith Henry was a good candidate "but he was black and we don't have a big black population and she just didn't think Hoschton was ready for that."
Kenerly said she doesn't recall saying that.
At a tense city council meeting Monday, Councilwoman Susan Powers called for resignations of the mayor and her fellow Councilman Jim Cleveland. Cleveland previously said he abhors interracial marriage because he's a Christian.
There’s a public candlelight vigil planned for Wednesday night to “Pray for Hoschton.” WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates.
