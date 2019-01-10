ATLANTA - We're just 24 days away from Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. The championship game will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 3.
Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee Operations Vice President Amy Patterson met with Channel 2's Aaron Diamant outside the stadium, where the build-out for the big game is well underway.
“We’re excited. Certainly some anxiety, but the excitement is in it, as well,” Patterson said. “We’ve spent the last two years planning for this, and now we’re actually seeing it come to fruition.”
News Chopper 2 flew over Georgia World Congress Center’s International Plaza and captured the massive tents that will serve as the secured game day entry points.
From the ground, Diamant saw crews hustling to finish up the tent and set up the cellphone towers, big banners and signs.
We're learning about the Atlanta Police Department and Super Bowl security's transition from planning stages to operational stages, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
