'Dangerous' escapee, woman from Wyoming believed to be in Georgia

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is wanting residents to be on the look out for an escapee from Wyoming and a woman accused of helping him.
Richard Fountaine and Kimberly Fletcher were last seen in the Logwall Church Road area on Jan. 9 at around 4:30 p.m. after a report of a burglary.
They are both considered dangerous, the sheriff's office said. If you see them, you're urged not to approach them.
Fountaine is 29 years old, 5’7”, approximately 142 lbs and has many distinctive tattoos around his neck. Fletcher is 25 years old, 5’6” and approximately 140 lbs.
TRENDING STORIES:
If seen, please call the Sheriff's Office immediately at 478-994-7010 or 478-994-7048
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}