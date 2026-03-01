Fire damages restaurant in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — A fire damaged an Italian restaurant in Roswell on Saturday night.

Roswell Fire Department reported that fire crews responded to a commercial fire at West Crossville and Crabapple at around 7 p.m.

The fire department said crews arrives within four minutes of the call and found heavy smoke coming through the roof.

Chad Miller, captain of Emergency Management, confirmed that Bellini’s Osteria Toscana.

Firefighters said the fire spread through the walls and into the attic space.

No one was reported hurt. Roswell FD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department advised nearby residents to avoid the scene as fire crews will monitor it for the next several hours for hot spots and to clean up.

It was unclear how much damage the restaurant sustained. The property owner is assessing the damage.

Roswell FD said the City of Milton Fire Department and Alpharetta Fire Corps Volunteers helped respond to the fire.

“Their support is a great example of the strong partnerships between our neighboring agencies,” Roswell FD posted.

