Developer chosen to transform metro Atlanta mall into NHL arena-centric entertainment district

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The developer known for Ponce City Market has been selected to mastermind the transformation of Alpharetta’s North Point Mall into an NHL arena-centric mixed-use entertainment district.

The City of Alpharetta wants to redevelop the site to attract an NHL team.

New York Life, the mall’s owner, has chosen Jamestown to bring that idea to life, the company said in a news release Thursday.

“We think this is a great location for an NHL team and, hopefully, our efforts will attract an owner who wants to acquire an expansion team and bring hockey back to Atlanta,” said Tim Perry, chief investment officer at Jamestown.

Machete Group, a real estate advisory and development firm specializing in developing sports arenas, stadiums, and surrounding mixed-use districts, will work alongside Jamestown to guide the redevelopment.

While specific details of the site plan will be determined, the development is expected to include multi-family, retail, office, hotels, public transit and the arena site itself at the North Point Mall site.

North Point Mall was one of the largest indoor malls in the country when it opened in 1993. But it has struggled in recent years, and several of its stores have closed.

The city council created a Tax Allocation District “in anticipation of mixed-use development in a 646-acre district covering North Point Mall and other surrounding commercial properties.”

“We believe great places are made in collaboration with the communities they serve,” said Frances Bohn, director of Development & Construction at Jamestown. “Our goal is to pair a state-of-the-art NHL arena with walkable streets, activated public spaces, and a dynamic mix of multi-family, shops, offices, and hospitality in alignment with the City’s vision for the future.”

