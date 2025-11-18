Alpharetta takes another step closer to revitalizing North Point Mall area

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The North Point Mall area is one step closer to getting revitalized.

The Alpharetta City Council voted unanimously Monday night to help fund a redevelopment project and breathe new life into the area.

Channel 2’s Cory James spoke to Alpharetta neighbors about the current state of North Point Mall for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

“I remember it being built it was the happening place,” Matthew Khodayari told James.

It’s an area that Behnaz Khodayari says she no longer recognizes.

“And the last few years, it’s just very sad,” she said. “It looks so empty.”

Alpharetta City Councilmembers are trying to bring that old energy back. They approved a financial plan to help transform the area without costing taxpayers a dime.

The consultant representing the firm working with the city says the multi-million dollar project will be funded over about 30 years through a tax allocation district, also known as TAD.

Property taxes generated by new development within this district will be used to pay for the project.

Right now, it’s unclear what exactly will be part of the mega renovation and expansion. However, officials say the area could support 2,600 housing units plus 3 million square feet of commercial space for hotels, retail stores or offices.

“Whether or not we bring a sports team here or not, this will definitely attract a potential sports team," Councilmember Douglas J. Derito said.

Matthew Khodayari hopes to see professional hockey come to the area.

“It’s pretty exciting to have to that. I think what the Braves has done for that part of town could potentially be for us as well," he said.

No one at the meeting signed up for public comment to voice their opinions about this proposal. It’s just the framework for the project, but officials say redeveloping the area could cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

The tax allocation district officially starts Dec. 31.

