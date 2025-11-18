‘Stranger Things’ home in East Point bought by fans: ‘We didn’t think it would ever be possible’

ATLANTA — A couple’s dream of owning the iconic “Wheeler house” from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” has come true after purchasing the property in East Point for $365,000.

The couple, who moved to the Atlanta area in 2021, are avid fans of the series and often drove by the two-story brick residence that serves as the exterior for the Wheeler house, 2530 Piney Wood Lane.

They paid $15,000 over the asking price to secure the home, which was sold by Netflix Studios.

“We didn’t think it would ever be possible,” the wife said in an interview with Homes.com.

In the series, Karen and Ted Wheeler live there with their children Nancy, Mike and Holly. The show’s interior house scenes were shot elsewhere.

The couple, who asked not to be named, had previously bought another home in the same East Point neighborhood but were drawn to the Wheeler house’s allure. They plan to rent their existing home and move into the new property slowly.

The sale closed on Oct. 27, just ahead of the series’ final season release on Nov. 26. The couple hopes to settle in over the Thanksgiving weekend.

“We are growing our family through adoption and hope that our children will enjoy their childhood just as much as the Wheeler kids did,” the letter said. “We will honor the neighborhood and the legacy of this house and will be available for any future projects and/or reunions.”

They are in the process of adopting children and expressed their desire for their future family to enjoy the house as much as the fictional Wheeler kids did.

The wife, who once worked as a ‘Stranger Things’ extra, saw the house listed for sale on social media and decided to make an offer with the help of real estate agent Giovany Gonzalez-Rios.

Despite initially being outbid, their backup offer was accepted after the primary offer fell through. They believe their heartfelt letter to Netflix may have played a role in their success.

“Once I got the confirmation, they were ecstatic,” Gonzalez-Rios recalled in an interview. “Everything happens for a reason.”

The main living area has retro wood panel walls, a brick fireplace and sliding doors leading to the back patio, the listing says.

The 2,466-square-foot house, built in 1963, retains its 1980s charm, and the couple plans minimal renovations to preserve its iconic look.

The couple’s acquisition of the Wheeler house is a testament to their passion for ‘Stranger Things’ and their commitment to creating a home filled with love and nostalgia. Fans of the series are welcome to drive by and admire the house, just as the new owners once did.

