Manhunt underway for ‘armed, dangerous,’ suspect accused in Georgia Family Dollar killing

ROME, Ga. — The Rome Police Department says they are searching for the man accused of shooting and killing someone at a Family Dollar.

Chancellore Jabez Donaldson, 22, was killed at a Family Dollar in Rome, Ga. on April 19.

Now, police say they’re working to find and arrest Chancelor Lamar Crawford, 25, for felony murder.

Channel 2 Action News reported when Donaldson was killed, just before 1 a.m.

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Officers at the scene said they found Donaldson at the North Broad Street store.

On Wednesday, police said Crawford could be in northwest Georgia or the metro Atlanta area and are asking the public to help track him down.

Anyone who has seen Crawford or knows where he might be is asked to contact police immediately.

Crawford is considered armed and dangerous, police said, adding that no one should try to confront him or approach him.

Anyone with information about Crawford is asked to call the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.

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