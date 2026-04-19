Man shot and killed at Family Dollar in Rome

The Rome Police Department says around 12:42 Sunday morning, they responded to the Family Dollar along the 1400 block of N Broad Street after receiving reports of a shooting there.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

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At this time, the Rome PD hasn’t released the victim’s name.

However, detectives are asking the community if they have any details with regards to this crime to give them a call.

“We know there were numerous people in the area at the time of the shooting. Someone saw something. Someone knows who pulled the trigger. If you were there, have photos or video, or know anything at all about what happened, now is the time to come forward.”

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Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1 or the anonymous Crime Tip Line at 706-236-5000.

Police say even the smallest detail could be critical in helping investigators bring the suspect into custody.

The Rome Police Department Criminal Investigations Division says they are continuing to investigate.

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