Deputies shoot woman in metro Atlanta county while responding to mental health disturbance

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot while deputies responded to a mental health disturbance on Saturday.

Channel 2 Action News reported when deputies warned residents to avoid the area as they responded on Sugar Creek Lane in Conyers around 7:47 p.m..

Late on Saturday night, deputies announced they had “encountered a hostile woman who later produced a knife” before running at deputies in a confrontation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office said a deputy fired a shot at the woman, hitting her and she was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the incident.

At this time, the woman has not been identified and her current condition is unknown.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the GBI for more information.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group