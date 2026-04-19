‘Heavy police presence’ in Rockdale County neighborhood

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a “heavy police presence” in a neighborhood Saturday night.

Authorities say the large police presence in the area of Sugar Creek Lane, off of Highway 20 south of Conyers.

“Please avoid this area if possible as our deputies are working an incident at this location,” the sheriff’s office warned on social media.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

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