Car break-in suspects arrested after chase, vehicle swap

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two young men are facing charges in a series of car thefts and break-ins.

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On Tuesday, DeKalb County officers responded just before 8 p.m. to reports of multiple vehicle break-ins in the 1400 block of Church Street and the 1500 block of Sheridan Road.

DKPD released a video of one of the suspects rummaging through a vehicle.

Police said several victims reported the suspects pointed a gun at them and threatened to shoot.

Officers later spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but police say the driver refused to pull over, leading to a chase. During the chase, authorities say the suspects tried to evade officers by switching vehicles and getting into a stolen car.

With help from the Georgia State Patrol, officers tracked the stolen vehicle to the 5400 block of Memorial Drive. That’s where police say the suspects got out and ran.

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Officers quickly established a search in the area and took both suspects into custody.

Police identified the suspects as Corey Biggs, 20, and Malachi Campbell, 20.

Both are charged with aggravated assault, entering auto, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, and fleeing and eluding. Police say additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

DeKalb County Police Chief Gregory Padrick praised officers’ response, saying, “Our officers acted decisively to protect this community, and we will continue to use every lawful tool available to ensure those who endanger public safety are removed from our streets.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

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