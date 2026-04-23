Georgia officer shot in chest, saved by his vest, chief says

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia police chief says a vest saved one of his officers who was shot by an aggravated assault suspect.

Adairsville Police Chief Mike Jones confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the officer has been treated and released from the hospital. The suspect, who has not been identified, is dead.

This is a breaking news story. All the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

The officer was trying to pull over a speeding driver near Joe Frank Harris Pkwy and Hwy 140 on Thursday morning. The officer didn’t know the suspect was wanted for aggravated assault.

“The suspect shot our officer in the center of his chest. Thankfully saved by his vest,” Jones said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the scene.

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