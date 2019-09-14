0 Man wanted after getting on Georgia school bus, trying to drive with kids on board

Warrants have been issued for a man’s arrest after he got onto a Clarke County school bus, refused to get off and tried to drive it, the school district said.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Sept. 6 near Martin Circle, according to an incident report obtained by AJC.com.

A man, Fred Woods, followed a student onto the bus, panicking the driver, the Clarke County School District said.

Videos of the incident were released, where the altercation can be heard. The videos include explicit language and show several children, which is why they are not being published at this time.

After a man slowly walks to the bus, the driver tells him that he can’t get on the vehicle, a directive he ignores. The man tells the driver someone is trying to kill him, but he provides no further details.

The driver continues to tell him to get off the bus, and he eventually raises his voice and says, “No.” The man tells her to drive him down the street, and when she refuses, he grabs the gearshift, the incident report said.

He also begins pressing down on her foot with his, revving the engine, the report said. However, the air brakes were on, so the bus never moved.

A parent noticed the commotion, walked over and was able to eventually talk Woods into getting off the bus, the report said. Students were then taken safely to school.

The district said the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for Woods’ arrest for charges of criminal trespass, reckless conduct and disturbing the operations of a public school. As of Friday night, he had not been arrested, according to county jail records.

