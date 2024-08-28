Man struck and killed by vehicle in College Park, police investigating

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in College Park Tuesday night.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, a man was hit by a vehicle and died near the intersection of Godby Road and Old National Highway in College Park.

Police have not yet revealed whether or not the vehicle that struck the man remained at the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police, fire rescue crews, EMS workers, and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene of crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former Atlanta police officer accused of offering child money for sex

©2024 Cox Media Group