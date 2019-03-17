Man shot at virtual reality bar in Midtown

ATLANTA - A man was shot several times following an altercation at a virtual reality bar in Midtown on Saturday morning, police said.
Officers were called to the Revery VR Bar along Monroe Drive just after 2 a.m. and discovered a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, Atlanta police Capt. William Ricker told Channel 2 Action News.
“He was involved in a dispute with several other males at the bar,” Ricker said.
The man was taken to Atlanta Medical Center.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings has reached out to several people who said they were at the bar when gunshots rang out. An update on this investigation, at 6 on Channel 2.
Revery is a virtual reality bar that offers drinks, snacks and private rooms for patrons.
Police are still searching for the shooter and have not released the condition of the man who was injured.
