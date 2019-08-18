  • Man says he can barely walk after driver hit him and took off

    By: Christian Jennings

    CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A Carrollton man says he can barely walk after a driver hit him while he was riding his bike home and didn't stop.

    Henry McKee told Channel 2's Christian Jennings that he had just left his parents' house on his bike Aug. 9 when a driver hit him near the intersection of Cedar and Fisher streets and then took off.

    Witnesses told Carrollton police that the driver was in a white vehicle, either a Chevrolet Tahoe or a GMC Yukon.

