‘Armed and dangerous' man wanted on murder warrant in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Rome are trying to find an “armed and dangerous” man who they say is connected to a deadly shooting.
An arrest warrant accuses Joe Paul Atwater of aggravated assault and felony murder in the shooting of Jonathan Lynn Hull, Rome police Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett told Channel 2 Action News.
Hull, 26, was found dead about 9:30 p.m. Saturday outside an apartment building at a complex on Cliff View Drive, Burnett said. Someone heard the shots and called police.
A resident of the complex tried to render first aid to Hull, police said. He was taken to Floyd Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Burnett said.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting or Atwater’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rome Police Department.
