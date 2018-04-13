0 Man says cemetery buried wife in wrong spot

A widower believes a cemetery buried his wife in a different location than what he chose but the cemetery says the widower was emotional and signed off on the plot.



"I believed I was getting what I was getting until the day of the funeral," Bobby Turner told Channel 2's Carl Willis.

Turner says shortly after his wife's funeral on March 23rd, he realized the plots that he wanted at lincoln cemetery on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in Northwest Atlanta were not what he got.

"It made me feel like they flim-flammed me out of my money. I mean they're telling me one thing and doing another thing with the contract," he said.

Gunman in 6-hour standoff in Atlanta neighborhood has died, police say Darrell Morgan, Vice President of the Lincoln Family Group, showed Willis those contracts, and says Turner got exactly what he signed off for. "We showed the family three locations. They were okay with it. But i understand how grief can be sometimes," Morgan said. He explained that there are five fail-safes in the selection process to prevent such a misunderstanding and offered advice to other families. "We're always open to anything that can be talked about in the future. The answer to this pre-need. You need to talk about this before a death happens." If this was a unfortunate misunderstanding, it wouldn't be the first. In 2016, another family claimed that Lincoln Cemetery moved their loved one without their permission. They later apologized to the cemetery director when they realized they were mistaken. "I'm not stupid. I know what I chose for my wife and me," Turner insists. As it stands, Turner would have to pay $1,250 to exhume his wife's remains and possibly more if the vault is damaged in the process. "I'll go on record and say right now, we'll probably cut the cost in half for him but there's a cost involved because there's risk involved," Morgan said.

