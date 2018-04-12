Gunman barricaded inside home; several shots fired at officers, police say

ATLANTA - A SWAT team has flooded a neighborhood in northwest Atlanta.
Police told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington a man fired shots at officers on Kennesaw Drive Thursday morning. None of the officers were hit.
We are LIVE as negotiators try to get the man to surrender, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Police told Washington they received a call from the barricaded gunman around 2 a.m.
Police currently have the home surrounded and believe he is alone inside.
