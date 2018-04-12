  • Gunman barricaded inside home; several shots fired at officers, police say

    By: Audrey Washington

    ATLANTA - A SWAT team has flooded a neighborhood in northwest Atlanta. 

    Police told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington a man fired shots at officers on Kennesaw Drive Thursday morning. None of the officers were hit. 

    Police told Washington they received a call from the barricaded gunman around 2 a.m. 

    Police currently have the home surrounded and believe he is alone inside.  

