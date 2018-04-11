0 Defense takes the stage in Tex McIver murder trial

ATLANTA - Day 17 of testimony in the Tex McIver murder trial is underway.

McIver, an Atlanta attorney, is accused of intentionally killing his wife, Diane, as they rode in their SUV in Sept. 2016. McIver claims the shooting was an accident.

[WATCH LIVE: Trial streaming on WSB-TV Facebook page]

On Tuesday, the prosecution rested its case after 16 days and more than 50 witnesses.Those witnesses included the lone witness to the shooting, other family friends, doctors, nurses, investigators, colleagues and more. Here's a look at the witnesses who took the stand for the state.

Prosecutors argued that McIver killed his wife for financial reasons. Lead prosecutor Clint Rucker said McIver was in debt and needed the money to continue living the lifestyle he was accustomed to. They pointed to the fact that after Diane McIver’s death, Tex McIver held an estate sale and sold off her possessions. McIver said it was what Diane wanted, according to her will.

The defense team is now presenting its case to the jury.

Channel 2 Action News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution will bring you LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Tex McIver murder trial. Check back each day for a live blog from the courtroom and daily video recaps. Visit our Tex McIver murder trial special section for an interactive timeline, history of the case and much more.

Follow our live blog below:

10:03 a.m.

The jury is getting a tutorial on the kaolin industry thanks to McIver’s investment in Arcilla Mining and Land Co.

Kaolin is a white, clay-like mineral extracted from the ground. Georgia is the leading kaolin-producing state in the nation.

According to WebMD, kaolin is used to make medicines such as those used to treat diarrhea and to relieve soreness and swelling inside the mouth caused by radiation treatments.

9:33 a.m.

The jury is in the courtroom and the prosecution is cross examining McKenzie Davenport, the chief financial officer of Arcilla Mining and Land Co.

Under questioning from the defense yesterday, Davenport undercut the prosecution’s contention that McIver was in deep financial straits. Davenport described how McIver cashed sold his minority stake in then kaolin operation for some $700,000.

Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Adam Abbate is drilling down into those claims.

This live blog was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.