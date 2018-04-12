0 Prosecutor: McIver sold jewelry his wife was wearing when she died

ATLANTA - Day 18 of testimony in the Tex McIver murder trial is underway.

McIver, an Atlanta attorney, is accused of intentionally killing his wife, Diane, as they rode in their SUV in Sept. 2016. McIver claims the shooting was an accident.

He was facing a 7-count indictment, but Wednesday, the judge threw out two charges of influencing witnesses.

The decision came one day after the prosecution rested its case. The state called nearly 70 witnesses over 16 days. Those witnesses included the lone witness to the shooting, other family friends, doctors, nurses, investigators, colleagues and more. Here's a look at the witnesses who took the stand for the state.

The defense team is now presenting its case to the jury.

10:20 a.m.

Prosecutor Clint Rucker is working to prove that McIver was callous in selling off all of his dead wife’s belongings, and focused on raising money with little regard for sticking to her wishes for how her estate was to be distributed.

Diane McIver left a list of non-cash, gifts to be given to some individuals after her death. Rucker said on that list was a set of ruby and diamond earrings, bracelet and ring.

Although it’s at the discretion of the executor to provide these gifts after other estate obligations have been satisfied, Rucker shows from an auction catalog a description of the same jewelry offered for sale with an estimated value of $1,800 to $2,400.

Rucker also pointed out that the condominium in Buckhead where the McIvers lived was sold for more than $600,000. That condo was left to Tex McIver to live in for the rest of his life, but after his death was to return to her estate.

10:04 a.m.

Rucker pointed out that $24,000 was paid out of Diane McIver’s estate for a “crisis communication consultant” to address negative publicity.

Smith said the expense could’ve been a legitimate expense for the estate. “If it was impeding the administration of the state because of all the publicity, he could’ve made the decision to hire a p.r. firm. It could’ve been a legitimate expense.”

9:45 a.m.

Rucker is discussing how Diane McIver, in her will, had instructed $350,000 be left in cash gifts to:

-Employees James and Wanda Hugh ($200,000)

-Housekeeper Phyllis Gable ($50,000)

-Former friend Cathi Johansen ($100,000)

Rucker asks if Smith advised McIver to sell all of his wife’s belongings to pay for these bequests. Smith said he doesn’t believe he would’ve given that instruction.

Rucker: “He never told you this was his soulmate.”

Smith: “Yes he did. Many times.”

Rucker: “Okay, so what about the sentimental value of all these things?”

Smith: “I’m sorry, as the lawyer of the estate, I would not have given advice on the sentimental value. I had to look at it as a business person. We need cash and these are items we need to sell.”

Rucker: “He could’ve told you No. I love my wife. I don’t want to sell any of these things. It’s too soon. ... You know he even sold the jewelry she was wearing on the night he shot her?”

9:30 a.m.

Prosecuting attorney Clint Rucker is drilling down on how quickly Smith advised Tex McIver to sell his dead wife’s items to raise money following her death in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.

“Do you know why the defendant was cataloging his wife’s jewelry on Tuesday, after he shot her, if you didn’t tell him to sell her stuff until late October or November?” Rucker asks.

“I’m not sure. I might’ve told him he needs to make an inventory of what her assets are,” Smith said.

9:15 a.m.

Court has resumed and the last witness on the stand yesterday is back and now being questioned by Assistant District Attorney Clint Rucker.

Stanley Smith Jr., a wills and estate attorney hired to handle the estate of Diane McIver, yesterday revealed he is the person who advised Tex McIver to move quickly to sell her personal clothing and jewelry in order to raise money to pay bequests in her will.

In her will, she had left $350,000 in cash gifts for various people.

The “slayer statute” is the first topic raised by Rucker. It is a rule that says a murderer can not benefit from the death of their victim. In the case of spouses, this rule can prevent a murderer who has killed their spouse from inheriting their victim’s estate. Smith says that he understands that statute does not take effect until the killer is convicted of murder.

Tex McIver is no longer facing two of the seven charges brought against him.Count 6 and Count 7 have been dismissed by the judge Wednesday in response to a motion from defense attorneys yesterday. Those counts both pertained to influencing witnesses and involved McIver’s former public relations consultant Bill Crane and the driver and sole eyewitness on the night of the shooting, Dani Jo Carter.

This live blog was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

